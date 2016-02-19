Obama will move 'promptly' to pick Supreme Court justice: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he hosts a 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Rancho Mirage, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will “move promptly” in picking his Supreme Court nomination and has begun to work with senior members of his team on who should replace late Justice Antonin Scalia, the White House said on Thursday.

In a daily press briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters Obama will consult with a wide variety of people with different viewpoints in making his decision.

“The President certainly wants to move promptly so that the United States Senate can do the same,” Earnest said. The U.S. Senate must approve any Supreme Court nominee.

