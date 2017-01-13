FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court to consider employee class action agreements
January 13, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 7 months ago

Supreme Court to consider employee class action agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether companies can head off costly class action lawsuits by forcing employees to give up their right to pursue work-related legal claims in court as a group.

The justices took up appeals of three lower court rulings, including one involving global professional services giant Ernst & Young that dealt with the legality of agreements signed by workers requiring them to arbitrate disputes with their employers individually rather bring class action lawsuits with their coworkers.

Reporting by Robert Iafolla; Editing by Will Dunham

