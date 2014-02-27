Judge sets terms for would-be Reagan assassin's hospital outings

John Hinckley Jr. departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court building in Washington, November 18, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Would-be presidential assassin John Hinckley will be required to stay away from government centers during the 17 days per month he will be allowed to spend outside the mental hospital where has lived since shooting Ronald Reagan in 1981, a U.S. federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in December accepted a recommendation from Washington’s St. Elizabeths Hospital that Hinckley be allowed to leave for 17 days a month, up from 10 days a month, to stay with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Friedman issued a 29-point order on Wednesday that set terms on details that included Hinckley’s internet use, travel, volunteer work, walks within his mother’s subdivision, therapy and medication.

While on unaccompanied outings, Hinckley, 57, is to avoid government centers in Richmond, Virginia, or areas where the president or members of Congress may be visiting.

Hinckley also must carry a GPS-enabled cell phone during unsupervised activities. He and his mother have to call the hospital at least once a day during each visit.

Hinckley shot Reagan in an attempt to impress Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster, with whom he was obsessed. A jury found him not guilty of attempted assassination by reason of insanity.

He was diagnosed with major depression and psychotic and narcissistic personality disorders.

As part of his therapy and reintegration into society, Hinckley has been allowed since 2006 to visit Williamsburg, about 150 miles south of Washington.