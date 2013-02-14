FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cramer recalls step stools in U.S. due to fall hazard
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 14, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Cramer recalls step stools in U.S. due to fall hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Task*It 1-UP folding step stool in an undated photo. REUTERS/Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cramer LLC is voluntarily recalling about 6,500 folding step stools because they are potential hazards for falls, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, company has received 14 reports of the grey Task*It 1-UP folding step stools cracking or breaking, the commission said in a statement. Two injuries have been reported, with head, neck and back pain.

The step stools were made in China. They were sold at office supply stores and online from January to December 2012 for between $30 and $40, the statement said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.