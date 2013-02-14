Cramer recalls step stools in U.S. due to fall hazard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cramer LLC is voluntarily recalling about 6,500 folding step stools because they are potential hazards for falls, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, company has received 14 reports of the grey Task*It 1-UP folding step stools cracking or breaking, the commission said in a statement. Two injuries have been reported, with head, neck and back pain.

The step stools were made in China. They were sold at office supply stores and online from January to December 2012 for between $30 and $40, the statement said.