FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two small planes collide in midair in Arizona, four dead
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 1, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Two small planes collide in midair in Arizona, four dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Two small planes from Phoenix-area flight schools collided in midair and crashed in the Arizona desert north of the city on Friday, killing all four people aboard, authorities said.

No one on the ground was injured in the accident, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. local time some 15 miles west of Deer Valley Airport.

“We arrived on the scene and found four people deceased,” said Captain Larry Nunez, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman.

Nunez said one of the planes burst into flames.

Phoenix police identified the aircraft as a Piper Archer III from the TransPac Aviation Academy, and a Cessna from the Westwind School of Aeronautics, both located in the metro Phoenix area.

The identities of the two men aboard the Piper have been withheld pending notification of their families, police said. The two occupants of the Cessna have yet to be identified.

A pilot who witnessed the collision reported the accident to authorities, said Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA is under way, he said.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Tim Gaynor, Cynthia Johnston and Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.