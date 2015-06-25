Iraqi student pilot was flying F-16 that crashed in Arizona

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An Iraqi student pilot was flying an Iraqi military F-16 fighter jet that crashed in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border during a night training mission, U.S. military officials and Iraq’s government said on Thursday.

U.S. officials said the student was the lone occupant of the F-16 Fighting Falcon when it went down on Wednesday night about five miles (eight km) east of the Douglas Municipal Airport, in the city of Douglas on the border with Mexico.

The pilot’s status remained unknown on Thursday as rescue efforts continued, according to a statement from the Air National Guard in Arizona, which said the plane belonged to the Iraqi Air Force.

A statement on the Iraqi Ministry of Defense website confirmed the crash and said an investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.

Arizona officials declined to release the pilot’s name or further details, beyond saying that the pilot was one of more than 40 students enrolled in a training program in Tucson.

The international program by the air guard’s 162nd Wing has trainees from Iraq and eight other countries.

Authorities were called to the scene by 911 calls from residents reporting an explosion and fire in grassy terrain, said Carol Capas, a Cochise County sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The fire ignited by the crash was contained on Wednesday night. There were no injuries reported on the ground, Capas said.

An interim safety board has been formed by the U.S. Air Force to investigate the cause of the accident, U.S. officials said.