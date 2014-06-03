FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed, 21 injured after logging truck spills load in Arkansas
June 3, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Two killed, 21 injured after logging truck spills load in Arkansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were killed and 21 others injured after a truck hauling logs lost control on a hill in Arkansas and dumped its load on a crew of construction workers building a bridge, law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.

The brakes on the truck may have failed when the truck on Monday went down a road in Clinton, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Little Rock, leaving construction workers with no place to go as the logs barreled down the hill, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office.

About five of the injured were in critical condition, officials said. The truck driver has not been charged but was in custody for a matter related to a previous offense.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey

