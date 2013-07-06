FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead, 73-103 injured in air crash: San Francisco Fire Dept
#U.S.
July 6, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 4 years

Two dead, 73-103 injured in air crash: San Francisco Fire Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two people were reported killed and 73 to 103 injured in the crash landing of an Asiana Airlines flight at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, a city fire department dispatcher said.

Most of the injuries were minor, but reports were continuing to come in, the dispatcher said.

The Boeing 777 was carrying more 300 people from Seoul when it crashed while landing in clear skies on Saturday morning.

Reporting by Peter Henderson and Jonathan Weber; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
