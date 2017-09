An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two people were killed and 130 were hospitalized after an Asiana Airlines jumbo jet crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday morning, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanna Hayes-White said.

The figures cited by Hayes-White leave 69 people still unaccounted for in the accident. The Boeing 777, which had flown from Seoul, South Korea, was carrying 307 people.