U.S. investigating fatal experimental airplane crash near Boston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it is investigating the crash of an experimental Sonex plane into a condominium complex near Boston that killed the pilot.
The plane was on final approach to a suburban Boston airport when it crashed in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Boston Globe identified the pilot as a former Newburyport mayor and said a small fire broke out at the housing complex, but no residents were injured.
