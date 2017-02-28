FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. investigating fatal experimental airplane crash near Boston
February 28, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. investigating fatal experimental airplane crash near Boston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it is investigating the crash of an experimental Sonex plane into a condominium complex near Boston that killed the pilot.

The plane was on final approach to a suburban Boston airport when it crashed in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Boston Globe identified the pilot as a former Newburyport mayor and said a small fire broke out at the housing complex, but no residents were injured.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

