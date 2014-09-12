FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three dead in Southern California crash in off-road area
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 12, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Three dead in Southern California crash in off-road area

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Three people were killed when their pick-up truck fell about 200 feet down a ravine in an area of Southern California popular with off-road drivers, but despite the steep drop two men survived and one phoned for help, police said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the five young people, who were in a Chevy pick-up truck, to fall off the edge of a dirt road in a remote part of Santa Clarita, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Eric Priessman.

The crash occurred between midnight Thursday and 1 a.m. local time, and hours later one survivor managed to use a cell phone to call 911 at around dawn, said Priessman, who added he did not have information about the delay in calling for help.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene about 20 miles northeast of Los Angeles found two men and one woman dead in the truck, while the man who called for help and another male survivor were discovered at the vehicle and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

It was unclear if alcohol had played any role in the wreck.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the three people killed.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.