Six injured in Navy jet crash: hospital
April 6, 2012 / 6:47 PM / 6 years ago

Six injured in Navy jet crash: hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Six people have been taken to a hospital with injuries after a Navy F-18 fighter crashed into a Virginia Beach, Virginia, apartment complex on Friday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Both crew members ejected. One of them was in good condition and the other was in fair condition, said Emma Inman, a spokeswoman for the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Among other people hurt was a firefighter. Injuries included smoke inhalation, she said.

Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

