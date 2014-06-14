FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed three
June 14, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Houston police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed three

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Police said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver who early on Saturday struck a car in Houston, killing three of its occupants, reported to be teenagers by local media.

The driver of a white Chrysler 300 sedan ran a red light at an intersection in southwest Houston at about 2:30 a.m. local time and collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier carrying six people, Houston police spokesman Victor Senties said.

The driver of the Cavalier and two passengers were killed and the three other passengers were taken to area hospitals, Senties said.

The three dead - a female and two males - were all teenagers, local television station KPRC reported.

They were driving home from a party when the crash occurred, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Senties declined to give the ages or genders of the deceased, whose names have not been released. But the three are believed to be siblings, police said.

Houston police are searching for the driver of the Chrysler 300, who fled the scene along with a passenger, Senties said.

Reporting by Amanda Orr in Houston; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric Walsh

