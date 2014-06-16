FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston police arrest woman for hit-and-run that killed three
June 16, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Houston police arrest woman for hit-and-run that killed three

Amanda Orr

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of failure to stop and render aid for causing a weekend traffic accident in Houston that killed three people, believed to be teenage siblings, police said on Monday.

Raquel Vasquez-Hernandez, 23, was taken into custody on Sunday at a family member’s residence without incident and then appeared in court, police said in a statement.

“She is accused for her role in the deaths of three people whose identities are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences,” it said.

A lawyer for the suspect was not listed on her arrest report.

Police said the suspect ran a red light and struck a car, killing the driver and two passengers. The suspect then fled.

The three who died were a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, media reports said.

A witness contacted the Houston Police Department and advised them of Vasquez-Hernandez’s whereabouts, leading to her arrest, police said.

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech

