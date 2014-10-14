At least a dozen injured in Indiana bus crash

(Reuters) - At least a dozen people suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to broken bones when a double-decker bus traveling from Atlanta to Chicago crashed outside Indianapolis on Tuesday, state police said.

The bus, operated by Megabus, was about 8 miles south of Indianapolis when it flipped on its side at about 4:30 a.m. local time on northbound Interstate 65, said Indiana State Police Captain David Bursten.

He said the driver lost control trying to avoid the location of a previous crash.

At least a dozen of the 50-60 people on the bus suffered moderate injuries, Bursten said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Rain had fallen in the area overnight, but Bursten did not know if it was raining at the time of the crash. Northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were open by 8 a.m. local time.

Sean Hughes, spokesman for Elizabeth, New Jersey-based Megabus, said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

He said the trip was along one of the company’s regular routes, with stops in Chattanooga and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis.

“The safety of our passengers is our number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Hughes said.