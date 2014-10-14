FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least a dozen injured in Indiana bus crash
#U.S.
October 14, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

At least a dozen injured in Indiana bus crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least a dozen people suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to broken bones when a double-decker bus traveling from Atlanta to Chicago crashed outside Indianapolis on Tuesday, state police said.

The bus, operated by Megabus, was about 8 miles south of Indianapolis when it flipped on its side at about 4:30 a.m. local time on northbound Interstate 65, said Indiana State Police Captain David Bursten.

He said the driver lost control trying to avoid the location of a previous crash.

At least a dozen of the 50-60 people on the bus suffered moderate injuries, Bursten said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Rain had fallen in the area overnight, but Bursten did not know if it was raining at the time of the crash. Northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were open by 8 a.m. local time.

Sean Hughes, spokesman for Elizabeth, New Jersey-based Megabus, said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

He said the trip was along one of the company’s regular routes, with stops in Chattanooga and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis.

“The safety of our passengers is our number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Hughes said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
