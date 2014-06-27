FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Kentucky head-on collision kills six, injures four

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six people were killed and four injured in a fiery crash after a station wagon crossed the center line and slammed into a minivan near Lexington, Kentucky, police said on Friday.

The vehicles caught fire after the Thursday night collision 15 miles (25 kms) south of Lexington, said Sergeant Scott Harvey, a spokesman for Nicholasville Police Department.

Two adults and three children riding in the station wagon were killed, as was a passenger in the minivan, Harvey said.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville, Tenn.; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu

