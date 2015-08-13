FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man struck, killed by Amtrak train outside Boston, officials say
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 13, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Man struck, killed by Amtrak train outside Boston, officials say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train south of Boston on Thursday, railroad officials said,.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking on the tracks in Mansfield, about 32 miles outside Boston, at about 10:45 a.m., when a Boston-bound Amtrak train hit him. He was killed on impact, officials said.

Amtrak spokesperson Vernae Graham said 189 passengers were aboard the Northeast regional train from Washington to Boston at the time of the crash, but none sustained injuries.

Five Amtrak trains and two Massachusetts Bay Transit Association commuter rail trains were delayed because of police activity at the sight.

Transit Police said no foul play was suspected, but local prosecutors will investigate the incident.

The man’s death is the latest in a series of fatal rail crashes in the northeastern United States. In May, an Amtrak train derailed in Philadelphia killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others. In February, six people were killed in a fiery collision between a Metro-North Railroad passenger train and an SUV in Valhalla, N.Y., a New York City suburb.

Reporting by Jacqueline Tempera; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.