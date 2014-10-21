FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thirteen high school volleyball players hurt in Missouri bus crash
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 21, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Thirteen high school volleyball players hurt in Missouri bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thirteen high school girls on a Missouri volleyball team were injured on Monday when their bus collided with a car on the way to a tournament, the school said.

The girls from Raymore-Peculiar High School were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the school said in messages on Twitter.

No further details were immediately available. Police and fire departments could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Kansas City Star newspaper reported that a flatbed truck crashed into the bus as it made a U-turn in Lee’s Summit on Monday afternoon. One girl suffered serious injuries, it said.

Lee’s Summit is a town of about 91,000 people roughly 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.