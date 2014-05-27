FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bus-car collision in New Jersey kills two, injures 12
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 27, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Bus-car collision in New Jersey kills two, injures 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A commuter bus collided head-on with a car on Monday in the New Jersey town of Pleasantville, killing two people and injuring a dozen more, police said.

The New Jersey Transit bus was traveling from Atlantic City when a Toyota Camry traveling in the opposite direction crossed the median, said Emory Silipigni of the Pleasantville Police Department.

The driver and a passenger in the car were both declared dead at the scene. All of the injured, including 10 people riding in the bus, were in stable condition, Silipigni said.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.