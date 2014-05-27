Bus-car collision in New Jersey kills two, injures 12

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A commuter bus collided head-on with a car on Monday in the New Jersey town of Pleasantville, killing two people and injuring a dozen more, police said.

The New Jersey Transit bus was traveling from Atlantic City when a Toyota Camry traveling in the opposite direction crossed the median, said Emory Silipigni of the Pleasantville Police Department.

The driver and a passenger in the car were both declared dead at the scene. All of the injured, including 10 people riding in the bus, were in stable condition, Silipigni said.