Asiana airliner was well below target speed before impact: NTSB

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators attend to the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Asiana airlines plane that crashed on Saturday at San Francisco airport was traveling at 103 knots seconds before it hit the seawall in the front of the runway, far below the target speed of 137 knots, according to a flight data recorder recovered by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB Chair Deborah Hersman told reporters on Monday that three seconds before impact, the plane’s engine was at 50 percent power, and engine power was increasing. At impact, the flight speed was 106 knots.