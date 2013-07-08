FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asiana airliner was well below target speed before impact: NTSB
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 8, 2013 / 7:37 PM / 4 years ago

Asiana airliner was well below target speed before impact: NTSB

Kristina Cooke, Jonathan Weber

1 Min Read

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators attend to the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Asiana airlines plane that crashed on Saturday at San Francisco airport was traveling at 103 knots seconds before it hit the seawall in the front of the runway, far below the target speed of 137 knots, according to a flight data recorder recovered by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB Chair Deborah Hersman told reporters on Monday that three seconds before impact, the plane’s engine was at 50 percent power, and engine power was increasing. At impact, the flight speed was 106 knots.

Reporting By Jonathan Weber and Kristina Cooke; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.