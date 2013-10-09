FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania highway crash kills one, injures dozens
#U.S.
October 9, 2013 / 5:37 PM / in 4 years

Pennsylvania highway crash kills one, injures dozens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - One woman was killed and dozens of people injured when a Greyhound bus hit the back of a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on a central Pennsylvania highway, police said.

The crash involving a New York City-to-Cleveland Greyhound Lines bus occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, said Pennsylvania State Trooper Matt Burrows.

The bus smashed into the back of a flatbed tractor-trailer that was hauling baled garbage, Burrows said.

One woman, who was unidentified, was killed, he said.

More than 40 other passengers suffered varying degrees of injuries, from minor to critical. Seventeen were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where a spokesman said four were listed in critical condition, two were serious, seven were fair and four had been treated and released.

The crash took place about 70 miles north of Harrisburg.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, Burrows said.

A representative of Greyhound could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting and writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
