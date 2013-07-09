Pilot tried to correct Asiana flight 500 feet from ground: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Investigator in Charge Bill English (R) and Chairman Deborah Hersman discuss the progress of the Asiana Airlines flight 214 investigation in San Francisco, California in this picture provided by NTSB on July 9, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The instructor pilot in charge of the landing of Asiana Flight 214 realized the airliner was coming in low when it had dropped to 500 feet, and began trying to correct the flight, the head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.

At a briefing on the investigation into Saturday’s crash of the Boeing 777 at San Francisco International airport, NTSB chairwoman Deborah Hersman also said that two flight attendants were ejected from the back of the plane after it struck the ground. Both survived.