FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane with three aboard crashes into home in Massachusetts
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 29, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

Small plane with three aboard crashes into home in Massachusetts

John McCrank

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in a town about 40 miles southwest of Boston, engulfing the home in flames, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and local media.

The occupants of the house, in Plainville, Massachusetts, were home when the plane hit but managed to escape, according to local media.

Representatives from the Plainville police and fire department said they did not have any information on fatalities.

The Beechcraft BE36 aircraft crashed into the house at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern time, the FAA said. The aircraft departed Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania and was heading to Norwood Memorial Airport in Massachusetts.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board would determine the probable cause for the accident and update with further information.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.