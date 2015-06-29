Small plane with three aboard crashes into home in Massachusetts

(Reuters) - A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in a town about 40 miles southwest of Boston, engulfing the home in flames, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and local media.

The occupants of the house, in Plainville, Massachusetts, were home when the plane hit but managed to escape, according to local media.

Representatives from the Plainville police and fire department said they did not have any information on fatalities.

The Beechcraft BE36 aircraft crashed into the house at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern time, the FAA said. The aircraft departed Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania and was heading to Norwood Memorial Airport in Massachusetts.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board would determine the probable cause for the accident and update with further information.