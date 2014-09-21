FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint car racer dies in wreck at Wisconsin dirt track
#Sports News
September 21, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Sprint car racer dies in wreck at Wisconsin dirt track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A sprint race car driver died after crashing during practice at a Wisconsin dirt track on Saturday, the raceway said in a statement.

Scott Semmelmann, 47, died from his injuries after crashing during a practice session around 6:00 p.m., the Beaver Dam Raceway said on its website.

Organizers canceled the rest of the night’s events, which were part of a Midwest racing tour called the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series, out of respect for Semmelmann’s friends and family, the statement said. Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Last month, 20-year-old driver Kevin Ward Jr. was struck and killed by NASCAR champion Tony Stewart after stepping out of his his vehicle during a sprint car race in upstate New York.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
