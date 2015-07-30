FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firm executive, daughter killed in Milwaukee plane crash
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 30, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Private equity firm executive, daughter killed in Milwaukee plane crash

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A Boston private equity firm executive and his daughter were killed in a fiery plane crash in Milwaukee as they were traveling to visit colleges, company officials said on Thursday.

Summit Partners Chief Operating Officer Joe Trustey and his daughter Anna were killed when their single-engine plane crashed at Timmerman Airport at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Boston-based firm said in a statement.

Trustey joined the firm in 1992 after serving as a captain in the U.S. Army. He focused on the growth products and services sector and served on the board of several companies, including Vivint Solar, a Nasdaq-traded company.

”He touched everybody he met with his intellect, his sterling character and his engaging sense of humor. We cannot express how much we will miss his presence in our lives,” the firm said.

Trustey and his daughter were touring colleges in the Midwest, Summit Partners said. The pair were traveling in a Socata TBM single-engine turboprop light aircraft, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said the agency is investigating the crash. It is unclear where the flight originated from and its final destination, he said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mary Wisniewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.