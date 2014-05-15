Ex-U.S. air marshal pleads no contest to taking unlawful photos

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - A former federal air marshal who was accused of using his cell phone to take pictures up the skirts of women as they boarded a flight at a Nashville airport last October pleaded no contest and was found conditionally guilty of unlawful photography.

Adam Bartsch, 29, was on duty as a federal air marshal when a witness grabbed the cell phone from him and alerted a flight attendant that he was taking photographs “beneath the dresses and or skirts of female passengers,” according to an affidavit at the time of his arrest.

Bartsch admitted at the time of his arrest that he was taking the photographs and he was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Tampa, Florida.

Bartsch was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. But the charge was changed on Thursday to misdemeanor unlawful photography, according to the district attorney’s office in Nashville.

David Ridings, Bartsch’s attorney, said Bartsch entered a no contest plea. But after negotiation with the prosecution, he was found conditionally guilty of the unlawful photography charge.

“It’s not really a conviction, if he successfully completes his probation, the charge will be dismissed and expunged under the judicial diversion statute,” said Ridings.

Bartsch is on 11 months, 29 days of supervised probation, according to the General Sessions Court clerk’s office in Nashville

Bartsch no longer works for the TSA, a TSA spokesman said Thursday.