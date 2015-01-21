FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin shoplifters' car links pair to Alabama killing: police
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 21, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin shoplifters' car links pair to Alabama killing: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man and woman accused of shoplifting in southeastern Wisconsin may face homicide charges in Alabama after investigators found blood in the car they were driving, authorities said on Wednesday.

Stephanie Underwood, 30, and Matthew Thrasher, 33, both from Alabama, were arrested on Jan. 13 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and are being held in jail awaiting an extradition hearing, according to online police records in Wisconsin.

Police determined that Thrasher and Underwood were driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring owned by David Hayes, 53, of Holly Pond, Alabama, who was reported missing on Jan. 4, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said in a statement.

Authorities found blood in the car’s trunk and questioned Thrasher and Underwood about the blood and Hayes’ whereabouts, according to a court document filed in Blount County.

Thrasher and Underwood told authorities they, along with Christopher “Biggun” Jones, attacked and killed Hayes at Jones’ home in Hayden, Alabama, on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25, according to the court document.

Police found Hayes’ body on Tuesday in a wooded area about 20 miles from Jones’ home, Casey said. Jones has been charged with homicide and is being held on a $500,000 bond, she said.

Thrasher and Underwood have not been charged in Hayes’ death. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to electronic court records.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.