Sixteen Ohio amusement park workers arrested after weekend melee
June 10, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Sixteen Ohio amusement park workers arrested after weekend melee

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Sixteen workers at an Ohio amusement park were arrested after a late night fight at an employee recreation center over the weekend while the park was shut down due to a water main break, police said on Tuesday.

All 16 of the workers at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, were charged with felony aggravated rioting, 15 were charged with disorderly conduct and one was charged with assaulting an officer, Sandusky police said.

No injuries were reported from the fight early Sunday. All of the workers arrested were from Michigan and Ohio and ranged in age from 19 to 32, police said.

Cedar Point hires more than 5,000 seasonal employees each summer and many live in or close to the park in employee dormitories, according to the company’s website.

“For 16 kids out of thousands of employees to be a problem, it isn’t that bad. I try to look on the bright side,” Sandusky Assistant Police Chief Phil Frost said Tuesday.

Cedar Point spokesman Bryan Edwards said Tuesday that park police arrested several workers as a result of the incident. He did not say whether the workers would be fired.

Cedar Point park police were struggling with workers when Sandusky police arrived and several more employees came out of worker apartments to protest the arrests, far outnumbering the officers, Sandusky police said.

The park reopened on Monday.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by David Bailey and Jim Loney

