Arkansas cop placed on leave after killing man, 107, in shootout

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) - An Arkansas police officer has been placed on paid leave after killing a 107-year-old man in a weekend shootout, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports on Saturday night that an armed man had allegedly threatened two people at a home in Pine Bluff, a city of 48,000 people about 45 miles south of Little Rock.

A police report said Monroe Isadore shot through a door and was killed after a SWAT team officer, who has not been named, returned fire, a spokesman for Pine Bluff Police Department said.

Police Sergeant David DeFoor said department policy calls for officers to be put on administrative leave when involved in a shooting.

“That will be the case until the investigation is completed,” he said.

After an internal investigation, the case will be sent to the Jefferson County prosecutor to decide if charges should be filed against the officer involved.

A police spokesman, who asked not to be named, confirmed local television reports that officers investigated a robbery at Isadore’s home in 2008, where they noted that he was “close to deaf in both ears and very hard to understand.”