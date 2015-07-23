FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas teen arrested in killing of grandparents
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 23, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Arkansas teen arrested in killing of grandparents

Steve Barnes

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - A 14-year-old Arkansas boy was arrested on Thursday and is expected to be charged with the murder of his grandparents, who were found fatally shot outside their home in a Little Rock suburb, authorities said.

Robert Cogdell and his wife Patricia Cogdell, both 66, were found on Wednesday in Conway, Arkansas, which is about 20 miles west of the city of Maumelle where he had served as the longtime public works director, authorities said.

Police said they expect the 14-year-old to be charged as an adult with two counts of capital murder. They did not release his name due to his age.

Cogdell had served as Maumelle’s public works director since the city’s incorporation 30 years ago, Mayor Mike Watson said.

Reporting by Steve Barnes in Little Rock, Arkansas; Editing by David Bailey and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.