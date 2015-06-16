FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma teen sentenced to life in prison for killing Australian
June 16, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma teen sentenced to life in prison for killing Australian

Heide Brandes

2 Min Read

Chancey Allen Luna, 16, is shown in Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma, booking photo released on August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stephens County Sheriff's Office/Handout

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma teen was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting an Australian student baseball player who was out on a jog.

Chancey Luna, 18, was convicted of the August 2013 drive-by killing of Christopher Lane, then a 22-year-old student at East Central University as he was jogging along a residential road in Duncan, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors said Luna and two other teenagers in a car with him shot Lane because they were bored.

Attorneys for Luna said he was 16 at the time of the crime and should have had his case heard by a juvenile court. Luna was tried as an adult.

One co-defendant in the case, James Edwards Jr., struck a deal with the prosecution to testify against Luna, having his murder charge dropped to an accessory-after-the-fact count.

During a preliminary hearing last year, Edwards testified that another teenager, Michael Jones, was driving and that Luna fired the gun from the back seat.

Jones pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, court officials said.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
