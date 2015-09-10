Oklahoma teen sent to prison boot camp for role in killing Australian

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - One of three Oklahoma teenagers accused of killing an Australian athlete in 2013 has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and ordered to be sent to prison boot camp, Oklahoma court officials said Thursday.

James “Bug” Edwards Jr., 18, was originally set to serve 20 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation, but reached a new deal on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty, they said.

Instead, Edwards will attend the prison boot camp and Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham will determine how much time he will serve in prison after finishing the program.

Edwards had been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Lane, 22, in Duncan, about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Oklahoma City.

In return for a lesser charge, he agreed to testify against the two other people in a car with him who were part of the drive-by shooting.

Lane, a 22-year-old student who played baseball at East Central University, was shot in the back on Aug. 16, 2013, while jogging.

Co-defendant Chancey Luna was sentenced in June to life in prison without the possibility of parole for firing the gun and the car driver, Michael Jones, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Luna and the two other teenagers shot Lane because they were bored.

Boot camps are not as harsh as prison but more restrictive than probation, and are used to hold young, first-time offenders, typically for less than 180 days.