Baby found safe after Texas abduction, prosecutor says
April 18, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 5 years ago

Baby found safe after Texas abduction, prosecutor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 3-day-old baby was found alive after being abducted from a Houston-area clinic following a shooting that left his mother dead, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

“District Attorney Response Team responds to shooting in south county. Infant found safe. Person of interest is detained,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said in a statement on Twitter.

Ligon did not say where the infant, Keegan Schuchardt, was recovered.

The baby was abducted outside a pediatric center in a suburb of Houston, the Houston Chronicle reported. Police said the baby’s mother, Kala Marie Golden, 28, was in an argument outside the clinic with another woman who pulled a gun and shot her, the newspaper said. The woman with the gun then took the baby and fled, the Chronicle said.

Golden died of her wounds at a hospital.

Representatives from Ligon’s office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bill Trott

