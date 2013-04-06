FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois mom gets prison in frozen baby death: report
April 6, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 4 years

Illinois mom gets prison in frozen baby death: report

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Illinois woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 2004 death of her newborn daughter, whose frozen remains were found in a plastic bag at the roadside, according to local reports.

Katie Stockton, 32, who pleaded guilty in February, was sentenced in a Winnebago County Circuit Court on Friday for the murder of her baby in 2004, the Rockford Register Star newspaper reported.

Stockton gave birth to the baby girl in secret on December 17, 2004, according to the newspaper.

She then put the newborn into a plastic Halloween-themed bag that she placed in a white garbage bag and left at the side of the road 99 feet from her parents’ home in Rockton, the Register Star said.

It was believed that the baby either suffocated or froze to death, according to the paper.

An investigation into the deaths of two other infant girls whose skeletal remains were found in plastic bags in the trunk of Stockton’s impounded car is still open, the newspaper said.

The Register Star said the remains were found after Stockton’s arrest in 2009. Authorities have not been able to determine whether the babies were born alive.

Rockton is about 100 miles northwest of Chicago.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Greg McCune and Gunna Dickson

