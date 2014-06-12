FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serial bank robber's 45-year sentence too harsh: appeals court
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 12, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Serial bank robber's 45-year sentence too harsh: appeals court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 45-year prison sentence leveled against a serial bank robber, who once appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as a “bank robbing pimp,” was too harsh and must be reconsidered, a U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

Arthur Payton 47, had twice been sentenced to 10-year prison terms for previous bank robbery sprees in San Diego and Detroit when he was convicted in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan of robbing four banks in a third spree.

Payton typically found women who were drug addicted or engaged in prostitution to rob the banks on his behalf and then split the proceeds with his accomplices, the appeals court said.

Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Payton to at least 25 years in prison, while his lawyers requested a sentence within the federal guidelines, which called for 17-1/2 to 22 years in prison based on his past and present convictions.

Judge Lawrence Zatkoff, citing Payton’s brazen recidivism and threat to the public, sentenced him to 45 years in prison in February 2013.

But a sentence that more than doubles the guideline recommendation, stacks 20 years on the government’s request and would keep Payton in prison until the age of 91 requires explanation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit panel said.

“We find the district court’s explanation lacking in Payton’s case,” the judges found.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.