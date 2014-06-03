Lawyers for Pennsylvania 'Craigslist killer' suspect challenge warrant

Miranda Barbour, 19, the woman dubbed the so-called Craigslist killer suspect, is led into court by sheriff deputies in Sunbury, Pennsylvania April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

SUNBURY PA (Reuters) - Attorneys for the woman dubbed the “Craigslist killer” attempted on Tuesday to challenge a police warrant used in a search that turned up a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Miranda Barbour, 19, who claims to be a serial killer, is accused with her husband, Elytte Barbour, of murdering Troy LaFerrara in November after luring him by means of the Craigslist online classified ad site.

At a hearing in the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas, Sunbury Police Detective Travis Bremigan testified that Elytte Barbour, 22, told him during interrogation that the knife in question was hidden in the attic of a house where the couple rented a room.

The knife was found hidden in the attic insulation, Bremigan said.

Defense attorneys for Miranda Barbour are challenging the search warrant because it listed an inaccurate address for the house.

LeFerrara, 42, of Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, was found stabbed and strangled, his body dumped in an alley in Sunbury.

Prosecutors say the couple used Craigslist to lure him to a meeting by offering sex.

Barbour has made controversial claims to a newspaper that she has killed at least 22 people. She has claimed that their body parts could be found in Alaska, Florida and North Carolina.

Authorities have expressed skepticism that she is a serial killer, noting her petite size and a lack of corroborating evidence.

Judge Charles Saylor is not expected to rule on the challenge to the search warrant until July.

District Attorney Anthony Rosini said after the hearing that the case was not ready for trial and he would not predict when one might commence.

Barbour appeared impassive, clad in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles.