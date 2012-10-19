FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second man arrested in plot to bomb US Federal Reserve: NYT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 19, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Second man arrested in plot to bomb US Federal Reserve: NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities said a man arrested in San Diego on child pornography charges was linked to plot by a Bangladeshi man to set off a bomb at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper said Howard Willie Carter II was suspected of being an accomplice to Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, a Bangladeshi who was arrested in New York on Wednesday in a sting operation.

Nafis faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The FBI said the public was not in danger because the 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb provided to Nafis for his planned attack on Wednesday was not in working condition and the suspect was closely monitored by an undercover agent.

The Times said Carter was arrested after the FBI found 1,000 images of child pornography on a computer that was traced back to him in August. The computer also had emails addressed to “Yaqeen,” a name authorities said Carter used in communicating with Nafis.

In conversations with undercover officials, Nafis mentioned Yaqeen as a conspirator and said he also had suggested a military base near Baltimore to attack, the Times said.

Nafis allegedly considered several targets for his attack, including the New York Stock Exchange and a high-ranking government official, who a U.S. official identified as President Barack Obama.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.