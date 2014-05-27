Son of ex-Red Sox player pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend

BOSTON (Reuters) - The son of a former Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty on Tuesday to murdering his girlfriend in their apartment outside Boston last August.

Jared Remy, 35, changed his plea to guilty from not guilty at a hearing in Middlesex Superior Court on charges that he stabbed Jennifer Martel, 27, to death after a fight at the Waltham, Massachusetts, apartment where they lived with their 5-year-old daughter.

“That’s right,” Remy told judge Judge Kathe Tuttman when she asked if he intended to plead guilty to first-degree murder. Remy, son of former baseball player Jerry Remy, said he was suffering from depression.

The younger Remy had been arrested at his apartment a day before Martel’s death when police were called to respond to a domestic disturbance. He was released that evening.

A lawyer for Martel’s parents, Ryan and Patty, read a statement to the judge on their behalf before their sentencing.

“Our granddaughter will grow up without a mother,” the lawyer, Alec Zadec, read. “Our family’s world will never be the same ... When she died, part of us died too.”

Remy, bald-headed and goateed but not as muscular as at the time of his arrest, also read a brief statement.

“Blame me for this and not my family. They thought of Jen as their fourth kid,” Remy said. “They both loved each other and I‘m the bad apple. And if you asked my family, they would like to have me dead and not her.”