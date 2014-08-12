FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York real-estate broker pleads guilty to shoplifting at Saks
August 12, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

New York real-estate broker pleads guilty to shoplifting at Saks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A real-estate broker who helps sell multimillion-dollar luxury homes in New York City has pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth more than $1,000 from the department store Saks Fifth Avenue, the district attorney’s office said.

Police arrested Kate Meckler, an agent for the New York-based firm Warburg Realty, in April after security staff saw her take a top, a pair of jeans and a jacket from the Manhattan store without paying, according to the prosecutors’ criminal complaint.

Meckler, 39, was originally charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the complaint, but pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct in the criminal court in Manhattan on Monday, the district attorney’s office said.

She is expected to be sentenced to five days of community service, the New York Post reported. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday.

Meckler helped sell a Park Avenue apartment that belonged to Rachel Uchitel, a club promoter, for $1.95 million in 2011, according to a report in the New York Observer.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

