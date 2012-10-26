FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Attorney for accused mobster Bulger asks again for trial delay
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 26, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Attorney for accused mobster Bulger asks again for trial delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for accused mobster James “Whitey” Bulger asked a District Court on Friday to delay his trial on 19 counts of murder by eight months until November 2013.

Defense attorney J.W. Carney in a court filing repeated his complaint that his team would not have enough time to review 366,000 pages of evidence gathered by prosecutors before the scheduled March 4 trial date.

Bulger’s attorneys had initially sought a year’s delay in the trial. In June, Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler rejected that request, but granted a delay until the current March start date.

Bulger, 83, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges, related to crimes that authorities allege he committed as leader of Boston’s Winter Hill Gang in the 1970s and 1980s. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested, along with girlfriend Catherine Greig, at an apartment in California last year after having been on the run for 16 years and blending into an oceanside community.

A spokeswoman for the attorney in Boston said the office declined to comment on the request, saying prosecutors would respond with their own court filing.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.