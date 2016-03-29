Former Boston mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger's possessions to be auctioned

Former mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger, who is serving a life sentence for murder at a federal prison in Sumterville, Florida, is seen in a file booking photo. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout/File

BOSTON (Reuters) - Ex-Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger’s possessions, including a replica Stanley Cup professional hockey championship ring, will be auctioned off, with funds used to compensate his victims’ families, according to a court filing.

The U.S. Marshals Service will first comb through the household detritus seized when federal agents arrested Bulger in 2011 at a Santa Monica, California, apartment after he successfully eluded capture for 16 years, most of them atop the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list.

The sale will not include any Bulger’s arsenal of guns and explosives or items of little to no value, “such as household supplies or toiletries,” U.S. prosecutors said in a filing in Boston federal court late on Monday.

The Stanley Cup ring is a replica of the award given to members of Montreal Canadiens after they won the 1986 National Hockey League championship.

Bulger is serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Sumterville, Florida, after being convicted in 2013 of committing or ordering 11 murders while he ruled Boston’s underworld as the head of the Winter Hill crime gang in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The onetime mob boss fled the city in 1994 after a tip from a corrupt Federal Bureau of Investigation agent that arrest was imminent.

The 2015 film “Black Mass” told the story of the gangster’s rise to power and ultimate flight from the city.