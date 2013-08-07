Judge tells Bulger jury it must be unanimous in racketeering decisions

BOSTON (Reuters) - The judge hearing the murder and racketeering trial of James “Whitey” Bulger on Wednesday told the jury that it would need to reach a unanimous decision to find the former mob boss guilty of acts of racketeering.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper, responding to a question from the jury, said that she would remind jurors that they only needed to find two of the more than 30 acts listed under a racketeering count to find Bulger guilty of racketeering.