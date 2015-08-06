FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapper Busta Rhymes charged with assault for throwing drink at gym employee
August 6, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Rapper Busta Rhymes charged with assault for throwing drink at gym employee

Katie Reilly

2 Min Read

Busta Rhymes arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rapper Busta Rhymes was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing a protein drink at an employee at a New York City gym, police said.

Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., allegedly threw the cardboard container of strawberry-flavored protein drink at an employee at Steel Gym in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood on Wednesday night after the two threw water at each other and the argument escalated, police detective Annette Markowski said.

She said there was a running dispute between Rhymes and the employee, who was hit in the head by the drink.

Scott Leemon, Rhymes’ attorney, said the charge is an attempt to take advantage of Rhymes’ celebrity status.

“These allegations are a bunch of bull and I am confident he will be vindicated,” Leemon said.

He said Rhymes will next appear in court on Nov. 6.

In an Instagram post early on Thursday morning, Rhymes said he was heading back into the recording studio newly inspired.

“Thanks to everyone who helped expedite this evening for me,” Rhymes said. “I‘m good and we’re back to the grind.”

Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
