Man charged with manslaughter in Florida butt-injection case
#Health News
July 27, 2012 / 5:07 AM / in 5 years

Man charged with manslaughter in Florida butt-injection case

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A man who injected a woman in the buttocks with unknown substances during an illegal cosmetic surgery was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter in the woman’s death, authorities said.

Oneal Ron Morris, 31, of Hollywood, Florida, is known to have injected other women with substances such as bathroom caulk, cement, Super Glue and the tire product Fix-A-Flat, officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities described Morris as a transvestite who went by the nickname “The Dutchess.”

According to his arrest affidavit, 31-year-old Shatarka Nuby died in March in Tallahassee from what an assistant medical examiner called “massive systemic silicone migration” due to “cosmetic silicone injections of the buttocks and hips,” according to the arrest affidavit.

She died months after her last injection by Morris. Before her death, Nuby told a Florida Department of Health investigator that she paid Morris at least $2,000 for about 10 treatments between 2007 and 2011 to enhance her buttocks, hips, thighs and breasts, according to the affidavit and a sheriff’s report.

Morris once told Nuby’s aunt that he was injecting her with silicone from Home Depot, the affidavit said. Morris made house calls for the injections and would seal the injection sites with cotton balls and Super Glue, Nuby’s aunt told investigators.

Neither Morris, who remained in custody in Broward County Jail, nor a representative for him could be reached for comment on Thursday evening. He is awaiting trial on previous charges of practicing medicine without a license and causing injury.

Nuby’s death in March occurred at Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute where, according to CBS Miami, she was serving a 2-1/2 year sentence for identity theft, which she resorted to in order to pay for breast implants and liposuction.

Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Anthony Boadle

