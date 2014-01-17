FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Californian teenager wounded by 48-year-old in hammer attack
January 17, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Californian teenager wounded by 48-year-old in hammer attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 16-year-old California student was in critical condition after a man three times his age allegedly struck him in the head with a hammer across the street from the victim’s high school on Thursday, police said.

Gregory Richmond, 48, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack at about 1:15 p.m. local time near Chino High School, in the Los Angeles-area city of some 80,000 residents, Chino Police Department officials said.

The student was airlifted to an area hospital, and the high school and a neighboring elementary school for younger students were put on security lockdown.

Additional details such as a possible relationship between the man and the student, the motivation for the attack, and the extent of the 16-year-old’s injuries were not immediately available, police said.

The school could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
