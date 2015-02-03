Financial adviser pleads guilty in California to investment scheme

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - An East Coast financial adviser to professional athletes and entertainers pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in San Diego to proposing a multimillion-dollar fast-food franchise investment scam to an undercover FBI agent.

Joseph Vaccaro, 36, of Howell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to exaggerate the costs of Burger King franchises by millions of dollars to investors so he and a co-defendant could keep the difference.

The co-defendant, Chicago sports agent Vincent Porter, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud when he was arraigned in October. His attorney, Gary Lincenberg, said Porter maintains his innocence.

According to his plea agreement, Vaccaro initially pitched the investment scheme involving Burger King franchises to an undercover FBI agent in June, and planned to tell investors that the franchises would be purchased for $37 million, more than double their actual cost, a Justice Department statement said.

It added that Vaccaro and Porter planned to take millions of dollars “off the top” of the deal, and hoped to fraudulently take a 50 percent ownership stake in the franchises as well.

They discussed their plan with the FBI informant, who later arranged for them to travel to San Diego to persuade a purported client to invest in the franchises, the Justice Department said.

Instead, they met in October with a pair of undercover FBI agents posing as a wealthy potential investor and her financial adviser and tried to persuade them to pay $2 million toward the deal. The duo were arrested after the meeting.

Vaccaro faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in April.

Federal prosecutors did not identify his clients.