Domino's Pizza driver kidnapped, sexually assaulted in California

(Reuters) - A female delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza was kidnapped at gunpoint in Northern California and sexually assaulted by a teenager, apparently after he ordered the pizza, police said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy approached the woman on Sunday with a handgun when she exited her car with the pizza in a residential area of Antioch, about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco, Antioch police said in a statement.

He ordered the woman, 22, back into the car and forced her to drive a short distance away where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

He then told her to drive him back to the location where he had kidnapped her, and ran off with some of her property, police said.

Police said they tracked down the teenager, who was identified by the pizza delivery driver. Antioch police acting Sergeant Michael Mortimer said the teenager, whose name was not released, was held at juvenile hall on a number of charges.

A representative from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office declined to list the charges because the suspected offender is a minor.

“We couldn’t conceive of something like this happening, especially on a Sunday morning,” Domino’s Pizza said in a statement. “We will be working with the franchise owner to provide the victim with whatever kind of support she needs.”