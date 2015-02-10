FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domino's Pizza driver kidnapped, sexually assaulted in California
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 10, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Domino's Pizza driver kidnapped, sexually assaulted in California

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A female delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza was kidnapped at gunpoint in Northern California and sexually assaulted by a teenager, apparently after he ordered the pizza, police said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy approached the woman on Sunday with a handgun when she exited her car with the pizza in a residential area of Antioch, about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco, Antioch police said in a statement.

He ordered the woman, 22, back into the car and forced her to drive a short distance away where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

He then told her to drive him back to the location where he had kidnapped her, and ran off with some of her property, police said.

Police said they tracked down the teenager, who was identified by the pizza delivery driver. Antioch police acting Sergeant Michael Mortimer said the teenager, whose name was not released, was held at juvenile hall on a number of charges.

A representative from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office declined to list the charges because the suspected offender is a minor.

“We couldn’t conceive of something like this happening, especially on a Sunday morning,” Domino’s Pizza said in a statement. “We will be working with the franchise owner to provide the victim with whatever kind of support she needs.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.