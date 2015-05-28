FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California man suspected of killing neighbor holes up with family
May 28, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

California man suspected of killing neighbor holes up with family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Public Information Officer Captain Lon Turner briefs the media at the scene of an armed standoff with a man with a high powered rifle who is holding hostages in Chula Vista, California May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Reuters) - A Southern California man is believed to have fatally shot a neighbor on Thursday before barricading himself in his apartment with his wife and two young children, police said.

The man, who police said was armed with an automatic or semi-automatic rifle, is believed to have shot a person in what Captain Lon Turner of the Chula Vista Police Department described as “a neighbor relationship that had soured.”

Police were called to the scene after several callers reported four to 10 gunshots just before 8 a.m., Turner said. Police were talking to the suspect by phone but later lost contact, Turner said.

Police initially told residents to shelter in place at the apartment complex in Chula Vista, a city about 7 miles south of San Diego, but began evacuating them when the suspect stopped communicating, Turner said.

He added that the suspect, a resident of the complex, remained barricaded inside with his wife and two children, both under age 10.

Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
