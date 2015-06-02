California woman arrested in death of husband she reported missing

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A California woman who had reported her husband missing has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found in a shallow grave, and two friends were being held for allegedly helping her dispose of the body, authorities said on Monday.

The body of 33-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Yuba City was found last week buried in a shallow grave about 40 miles north of Sacramento following a tip, and his wife Monica Rodriguez, also 33, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

Members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday arrested Marysville residents Lorena Ruiz, 25, and Maria Vega, 23, for allegedly helping Rodriguez dispose of the body, said Yuba County Undersheriff Jerry Read.

All three are being held without bail, he said.

Monica Rodriguez had reported her husband missing in January, Read said.

But on May 29, after authorities received an anonymous tip, Yuba County sheriff’s deputies found Rodriguez’s remains buried in a shallow grave in the rural community of Olivehurst, and identified his body through tattoos, he said.

Deputies later served a search warrant at the Rodriguez residence and found evidence to substantiate other details contained in the anonymous tip, Read said. He gave no further details.