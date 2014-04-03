FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey man guilty of murder in daughter's car-seat drowning death
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 3, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Jersey man guilty of murder in daughter's car-seat drowning death

Daniel Kelley

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday for tossing his toddler daughter, strapped in her car seat weighted down by a tire jack, into a frigid creek, prosecutors said.

Arthur Morgan III, 29, faces life in prison without parole for the murder committed during a court-approved visit with 2-year-old Tierra Morgan-Glover in November 2011.

Morgan killed Tierra to exact revenge on her mother, his estranged girlfriend who had custody of the girl, according to the Monmouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Two days after Morgan failed to bring the girl back to her mother, the child’s body was found submerged in a stream by a group of teenagers playing in Shark River Park, about 35 miles west of Trenton, New Jersey.

The prosecutor said the girl was alive when the car seat hit the water.

The gruesome discovery of her body sparked a nationwide manhunt and about a week later Morgan was arrested in San Diego by a federal task force.

His sentencing was set for May 28. His public defender attorney did not return calls seeking comment.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.